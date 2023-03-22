J2 Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 444.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.54.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.40. The stock had a trading volume of 156,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.50. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $247.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

