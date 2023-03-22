J2 Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NRG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,899. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.