Jaguar Health (JAGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

