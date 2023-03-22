James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $29.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research firms have commented on JHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 905.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

