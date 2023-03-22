Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of LON:ESNT traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 177.80 ($2.18). 2,433,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 336 ($4.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5,926.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

