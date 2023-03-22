Joseph R. Saab Sells 1,705 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,661. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

