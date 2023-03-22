Joule Financial LLC Acquires 2,594 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $310.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

