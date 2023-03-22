Joule Financial LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.