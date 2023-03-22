Joule Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,040 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

