Joule Financial LLC Sells 165 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

