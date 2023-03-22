Joule Financial LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

