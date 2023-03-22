Joule Financial LLC Sells 69 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $317.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

