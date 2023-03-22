Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0675

Joystick (JOY) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Joystick has a total market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $1,324.14 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030407 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018545 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00199895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,365.43 or 0.99959297 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06014742 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $347.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

