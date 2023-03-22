JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Holdings Increased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,948,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $48.44.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

