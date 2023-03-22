Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $24,304,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,719. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.