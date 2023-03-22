Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.54). Approximately 1,478,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,547,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,920.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

