Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Up 6.4%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.54 and last traded at $171.69. 363,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 340,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.33.

Several research firms have commented on KRTX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average of $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

