Kaspa Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Kaspa has a total market cap of $277.28 million and $11.18 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,425,213,444 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,407,434,879.68729. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01704115 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,397,531.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

