Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $410.91 million and approximately $62.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00061860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00041504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018137 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,114,018 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

