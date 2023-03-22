Keel Point LLC Acquires 392 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,375,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,904,891. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

