Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. 137,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,276. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $75.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

