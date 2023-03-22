Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 245.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.76. 564,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,590. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

