Keel Point LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $318.62. 374,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.63 and a 200 day moving average of $346.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.