Keel Point LLC Purchases 372 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.73. 117,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,764. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

