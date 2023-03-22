Keel Point LLC Sells 157 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

