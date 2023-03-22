Keel Point LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Amphenol by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 178,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,579. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

