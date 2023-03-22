Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Achieves $173.65 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Keep Network has a total market cap of $173.65 million and $1.40 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00352989 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,285.48 or 0.25656460 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

