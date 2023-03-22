Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) versus Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 27.88% 10.41% 2.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 4.74 $29.78 million $0.60 15.47

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 3 0 2.60

Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.14%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 41.63%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Killam Apartment REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

