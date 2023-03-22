KILT Protocol Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $45,816,154,844,936.20 billion and approximately $75,447.50 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00355482 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,387.15 or 0.25837709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.