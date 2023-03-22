Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

KGF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.4 %

Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 273.20 ($3.36). 7,358,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 881.29, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.