Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $131.56 million and approximately $133,503.72 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

