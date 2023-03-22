KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.28 and traded as low as C$10.18. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 2,884 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$100.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.88, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
