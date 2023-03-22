Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.92. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 312,870 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNUT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 9.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -140.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 39.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,789,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 115,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 74.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 254.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

