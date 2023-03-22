Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.92. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 312,870 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNUT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 9.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -140.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 39.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,789,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 115,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 74.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 254.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

