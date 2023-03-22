Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Decreased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LAMR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.45. 94,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,138. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

