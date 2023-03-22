Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Announces Earnings Results

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

About Lantern Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

