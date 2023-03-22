Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Announces Earnings Results

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.
Lantern Pharma Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
