Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

See Also

Earnings History for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

