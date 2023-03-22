Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.