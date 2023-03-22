Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
