Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 4,787 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. 294,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,846. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

