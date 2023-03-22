Lathrop Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.43.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,550. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.