Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,333 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newell Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 736,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.