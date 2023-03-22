LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading Down 0.2%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. 14,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 18,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 62,811 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $619,000.

About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.