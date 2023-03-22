Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,743 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.