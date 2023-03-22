Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $184.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
