Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 202,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.