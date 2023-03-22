Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,777 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. 257,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,577. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

