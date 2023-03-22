Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 270,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.90. 71,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,917. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.37.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

