Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

