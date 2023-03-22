Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKGet Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.95. 4,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,443. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $242.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.92. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.