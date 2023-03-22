Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.95. 4,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,443. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $242.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.92. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

