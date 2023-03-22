Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for approximately 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. 90,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.