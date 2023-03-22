Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Shares Up 0.3%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 7,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $657,000.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

