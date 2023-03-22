Lido wstETH Trading Up 5.1% This Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $21.36 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,930.23 or 0.07098775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

